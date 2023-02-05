Malta University Consulting Ltd is organising a short course on ‘Parenting, the Couple Relationship & the Child’.

The 12-hour course will give one the opportunity to think about parenting in the context of the couple relationship, understanding conflict and different styles of parenting. Importance is also given to understanding the impact of a number of factors on the parent-child relational interaction and on child behaviour and temperament.

The course coordinator is Ingrid Grech Lanfranco, a counselling psychologist and systemic family therapist by profession, and currently head of the Department of Child and Family Studies within the Faculty for Social Well-being at the University of Malta.

The course is scheduled to start on February 28. For more information, contact Malta University Consulting Ltd on 2124 0746, e-mail: maria.bugeja@muhc. com.mt or visit www.muhc.com.mt.