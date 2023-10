The mother of Liverpool’s Colombian winger Luis Diaz was rescued from kidnappers on Saturday but a search remains on for his father, Colombian President Gustavo Petro said on Saturday.

Petro posted on X, formerly known as twitter, that Diaz’s mother was rescued in Barrancas in the northern part of the country.

“We continue in the search for the father,” added Petro.

