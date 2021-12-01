A group of parents is petitioning their children’s school to allow them to attend the Christmas concert put on by students every year.

The parents, whose children attend San Andrea school, are asking to be allowed to attend and watch their children perform in the school play, particularly since many of the children and parents mixed during extra-curricular activities or on the weekends.

While restrictions in place to curb the spread of COVID-19 allow a vaccinated audience of up to 300 people to attend an event organised by the school, most schools, including government schools, private schools as well as Church schools, seem to have chosen to forgo the option and allow parents to view Christmas concerts online instead.

“Parents regularly meet for extra-curricular activities, particularly birthday parties which are held on the weekends.

“Therefore, attending the Christmas school concert will not pose any significant additional risk. In reality, parents, children and, by proxy, the class teacher all form part of the same ‘extended bubble’,” the petition reads.

“There are measures which will minimise the risk of infection and it is firmly believed that such measures should be adopted rather than disallowing parents from being present at important one-time events in the development of their children.”

The parents’ group is asking that the Christmas concert be held in person subject to a number of restrictions, while also keeping the performance available online for parents who may be unable to abide by these restrictions.

They are proposing parents present a valid vaccine certificate to attend the event, with entry denied to those not in possession of one, mandatory temperature reading and hand sanitisation in order to enter school premises, restricting contact with school staff and restricting students’ contact with audience members.

“Our children have missed out on enough and will not get the opportunity to relive these special moments again. Avoiding life events will not make the virus go away. This is the new normal,” they said.

On November 12, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced that in-person school concerts would be allowed to go ahead this year, provided the audience is fully vaccinated and wearing face masks.

“The concerts can be held but, unlike in the past, we cannot have angels and St Joseph walking around the audience,” he had said, acknowledging the importance of the events for those with small children.

Rules for holding a school concert

According to the conditions set out by the health authorities, children’s Christmas concerts can be held if:

• The audience is capped at 300, with a distance of one metre kept between different households.

• Only vaccinated people who hold a recognised vaccine certificate are permitted to attend.

• The concert has a named event organiser who is responsible for submitting a risk assessment.

• Students and audience members do not mix during the Christmas concert.

• Masks are worn by the audience at all times.

• Performers are ideally kept in single class bubbles that do not mix.

Link to petition here.

Link to school guidelines here.