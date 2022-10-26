Parents whose children attend San Andrea School have come together to show support and solidarity with teachers at the school which has made the headlines in the past days following allegations of financial mismanagement.

The claims, by former assistant head Trevor Templeman, were about financial irregularities to the tune of over €4 million

They led to an internal inquiry, the stepping asideof the school board chairperson for the duration of the inquiry, the self-suspension of school principal Stefania Bartolo and the publication of school board member David Wain's resignation letter, dated June 2021.

Bartolo also filed a judicial protest calling on the whistleblower to withdraw his claims.

But on Wednesday morning, the school's educators were greeted with a surprise, flowers and plants from the parents.

Adrian Borg, whose two children attend San Andrea, told Times of Malta that the parents' message is that educators make a school and the parents were behind the school's educators.

He said that more than 1,400 children across 56 classes, from junior school to secondary, presented flowers to their educators.

The flowers and plants came with messages of support and gratitude. Photo: San Andrea parents

San Andrea teachers described as 'backbone' of community

Sonya Galea has had her children at the school for more than a decade. She described the teachers as the "backbone" of their community.

“When the news broke out I was devastated but then I spoke with the other parents and reflected on what it must mean to the teachers,” she said.

She learnt that money was being collected to buy the teachers flowers late last night and immediately pitched in.

“San Andrea's teachers are the backbone of our community. They are supportive and competent and truly love our kids. I am glad we are showing them support."

Another parent, Jason Cutajar, said the latest news did not represent the teachers at the school or the children.

Parents gave the educators at San Andrea flowers as a sign of support. Photo: San Andrea parents

“Today, we have started rebuilding our school. We wanted to thank the heads, assistant heads and teachers for continuing to do their work in spite of their concerns with what is going on."

As a result, he said, children were not directly impacted as lessons and activities continued just like on any other day.

Another parent, who wished to remain anonymous, said San Andrea is one of the "best schools" in Malta, mainly because of the hard-working teachers.

"The school is good thanks to our lovely educators and all the hardworking staff, and that is why we decided to come together as parents to show them our support by sending them flowers and plants," she said.

"We need them, our kids need them. I choose to support the teachers until we get our answers."

One of the plants presented to the San Andrea teachers on Wednesday.