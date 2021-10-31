Several schools in Malta have urged parents to stop their children from watching the violent Netflix series Squid Game as students as young as five have been noticed playing the non-deadly version of the game.

Squid Game mania has reached Malta with schoolchildren acting out games from the popular TV series and young people and adults seeking to dress up as the show’s protagonists this Halloween.

Several costume shops said customers, mostly adults, have been calling to ask if they stock the green, retro tracksuits or pink, hooded jumpsuits.

The South Korean series, which became a massive global hit, features characters competing in a series of games where failure results in being killed. The show follows 456 debt-ridden adult characters as they fight one another to the death for a chance to win millions of dollars. The games are based on classic playground games like tug-of-war and red light, green light.

As Squid Game mania spreads around the world, these games are popping up in actual playgrounds. The Washington Post and The Guardian reported this from New York and England, with schools cracking down on Squid Game-related talk and play after students were mimicking the violent series at recess. They also banned students from wearing the costume.

While children are not being violent on the playground, some are mimicking shooting.

“I’ve seen the younger ones play Squid Game. They usually play red light, green light,” said a 14-year-old boy who said he watched the series.

In the Squid Game version, the teen described seeing children sometimes make a gun gesture with their hands and say “pew”.

Aware of the growing phenomenon, schools in Malta have sent e-mails to parents ensuring they do not allow their children to watch the series.

One school administration wrote to parents: “We have noticed that some students are watching this series and starting to imitate the games depicted in the series. We feel that we need to point out clearly that such a series is highly unsuitable for children due to the scenes of violence portrayed as well as the negative values being passed on.”

Many are asking how children as young as five are being exposed to a series targeted at people aged 15 and older. While the younger children may not be watching the Netflix series, they can still be exposed to it through older siblings as well as through hugely popular YouTube or TikTok videos based on the series.

What should a parent do?

Ritianne Debono, educational psychology practitioner at the Psychology and CBT Clinic, said parents could use these situations as an opportunity to foster open communication.

“Through warmth and sensitivity, parents can provide children with clear behaviour expectations, explaining the rationale for the rules, while allowing space for children to voice their questions and concerns. It is important to engage in positive discipline rather than punitive measures. This will help children to feel safe and secure, which is important to support their development and academic performance. Parents should also ensure consistency between the home and school settings by maintaining contact with the school.”

As for older children who want to watch the series, she encouraged parents to monitor them to prevent harm such as physically and verbally aggressive behaviour, thoughts and emotions. Setting clear boundaries is crucial.

“Foster communication to help them reflect on the content.”