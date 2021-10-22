A new important distinction for Parimatch Tech is its inclusion in the list of "Europe's Best Workplaces ™ 2021". Among the 3,000 companies that were evaluated in 2020 in 36 European countries, Parimatch Tech ranked 22nd in the category of medium-sized enterprises.

Commenting on the company's success, Parimatch Tech HR Group director Marianna Hadjiandoniou said: “This recognition means a lot to us. We believe in our people. In our philosophy, people are our central core, which drives us to become a technologically first gaming company. Parimatch Tech has developed a corporate culture that conveys the spirit of the brand, inspires people to take on new challenges and provides comfortable working conditions.”

The Parimatch brand was founded in 1994. In 2017 Parimatch, an international company with offices in seven countries, decided to move its headquarters to Cyprus. Also, Parimatch Holding announced its evolution to Parimatch Tech to highlight its transition from a traditional betting company to a fully digitalised and product-focused technology business. Parimatch Tech is an international product company and will continue to promote the established Parimatch brand worldwide, while providing technology and marketing solutions for the gaming and entertainment industry.

The company is known in the market for the wide range of benefits and development programs it provides to its staff. The benefits program includes health insurance, training allowance, free daily lunch, in-house English lessons, a lounge with electronic games and football and innovative group and family events. In addition, in the spring of 2020, Parimatch Tech went into hybrid telecommuting, allowing employees to work remotely. In addition to the masks and antiseptics it provided to its staff, the regular disinfection of the offices and the in-house free covid tests, the Human Resources team took care to organize various virtual and teambuilding games for the staff, to keep their moral and feel even in quarantine moments members of the Parimatch family.

Parimatch Tech is one of the most successful examples of the philosophy that Great Place to Work® calls the FOR ALL Model. This philosophy ensures that positive employee experiences should apply to all different groups of employees. With a multicultural composition, the company has managed to create the same “home” for all employees.