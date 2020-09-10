France's Paris and Marseille regions have been added to Malta’s amber travel list.

They join the regions of Madrid, Barcelona and Girona in Spain, as well as Romania, the Czech Republic, and Tunisia.

Travellers from these countries must present a swab test taken within 72 hours of their arrival in Malta. Those who do not present the negative swab result may be swabbed on their arrival in Malta or put into mandatory quarantine.

The amber list comes in between a 'green list' of countries from where travel is unrestricted, and a 'red list' from where travel is banned.

The addition of the French regions comes into effect on Friday.