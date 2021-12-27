Paris FC and Lyon were both thrown out of the French Cup on Monday for the hooliganism that forced their December 17 tie to be called off at half-time.

The teams were all square at 1-1 in Paris when fans spilled onto the pitch at Charlety Stadium following incidents in the stands.

Rather than try to finish the match, the disciplinary commission of the French Football Federation (FFF) decided to expel both teams.

