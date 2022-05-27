After an absence of three years, fans are back in force and focus ready to witness one of those highly anticipated finals of the Uefa Champions League.

A classic encounter between two of the most successful clubs in Europe’s elite competition, Real Madrid versus Liverpool.

UEFA moved this year’s final from St Petersburg to Paris in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the ongoing war there. The venue selected was Saint-Denis’s Stade de France.

Located just north of Paris, it has a capacity of over 80,000, making it one of the biggest stadiums in Europe. It is the home of the national football and rugby union French teams.

It will be the third time that the stadium is hosting the UEFA Champions League final and it is not a good omen for Liverpool to point that in the previous two occasions it was a Spanish side which lifted the trophy – Real Madrid in 2000 and Barcelona in 2006.

