Police raided the headquarters of the Paris 2024 Olympics on Tuesday just over a year before the opening ceremony of the quadrennial sporting showpiece.

Raids were carried out at the headquarters of the committee, which is known as Cojo, and at the offices of Solideo, the body in charge of the Olympic construction sites.

Prosecutors (PNF) confirmed to AFP that they had authorised the raids in connection to two separate ongoing investigations.

A spokesman for prosecutors said the probes concerned “illegal conflict of interest, misuse of public funds and favouritism”.

The first investigation was launched in 2017 involving the anti-corruption and financial crime investigators concerning a series of contracts signed off by “several powerful decision makers linked to the Games, notably the Cojo and their predecessors GIP 2024 (the bidding committee),” said the prosecutors.

The second investigation was opened in 2022 and allocated to the BRDE, the financial brigade of the Parisian police.

Read the full story on Sportsdesk...