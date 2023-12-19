Four burglars targeted the home of Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Alexandre Letellier early Tuesday, threatening him and his wife, police and prosecutors said.

The burglars hit the wife of Letellier — who is a substitute goalkeeper at Ligue 1 leaders PSG - in the face and demanded jewellery and money as they threatened the couple with a knife, according to a police source.

Letellier’s two young children were in the home at the time.

The alarm in the house located in Hardricourt, west of Paris, went off at 2:00 am (0100 GMT) and the couple tried to contact police by telephone.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.