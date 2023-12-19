Four burglars targeted the home of Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Alexandre Letellier early Tuesday, threatening him and his wife, police and prosecutors said.

The burglars hit the wife of Letellier — who is a substitute goalkeeper at Ligue 1 leaders PSG - in the face and demanded jewellery and money as they threatened the couple with a knife, according to a police source.

Letellier’s two young children were in the home at the time.

The alarm in the house located in Hardricourt, west of Paris, went off at 2:00 am (0100 GMT) and the couple tried to contact police by telephone.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com