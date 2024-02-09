Kylian Mbappe is expected to sit out Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 meeting with Lille on Saturday as the club does not want to risk his injured ankle with a Champions League last 16 tie looming.

The PSG star suffered the injury in his side's French Cup last 16 win over Brest on Thursday in which Mbappe scored the opening goal.

Initial medical tests were reportedly "reassuring" but PSG coach Luis Enrique will not want to risk his prize asset ahead of the Champions League visit of Real Sociedad five days later.

Further tests on the player who is being linked to a move to Real Madrid when his contract expires at the end of the season are scheduled for Friday.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com