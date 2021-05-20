Paris Saint-Germain have a domestic double in their sights after they won the French Cup by beating Monaco 2-0 in Wednesday’s final at the Stade de France.

Goals from Mauro Icardi and Kylian Mbappe won a largely uninspiring final for PSG who now go into the weekend’s final round of Ligue 1 fixtures with a record-equalling 10th league title still a possibility.

The French champions have now won the French Cup six times in the last seven seasons having reached the final every year since 2015.

It was also the second trophy of coach Mauricio Pochettino’s managerial career after he won the Champions Trophy for PSG in January, although this will for many count as his first major honour.

