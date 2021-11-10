French international and Paris Saint-Germain woman footballer Aminata Diallo was detained by police on Wednesday in connection with a vicious street assault on a teammate and fellow national player last week in Paris, her club announced.

Diallo was returning from a dinner organised by PSG with fellow midfielder Kheira Hamraoui last Thursday when armed men attacked the pair in their car, hitting Hamraoui on the legs with an iron bar, L’Equipe newspaper reported.

Hamraoui was absent from the PSG team on Tuesday evening for a Champions League game against Real Madrid, with Diallo playing in her place.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.