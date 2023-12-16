Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique predicted his new-look side will shift up a gear in February now that they have secured qualification for the knockout round of the Champions League.

The French champions have moved on from the Latin American star duo of Neymar and Lionel Messi and Luis Enrique, who arrived in the summer, has established a youthful and disciplined line-up spearheaded by Kylian Mbappe.

The Qatar-owned side are now nurturing a less star-based approach to recruitment.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...

