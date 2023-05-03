Lionel Messi faces being suspended by Paris Saint-Germain after travelling to Saudi Arabia earlier this week without the club’s permission, a source with knowledge of the matter told AFP on Tuesday.

The source said that Argentina’s World-Cup winning captain, who is out of contract at the end of the season, would be banned for “several days”, while various media in France reported that he would be hit with a two-week suspension.

“He cannot train, cannot play, and will not be paid while disciplinary measures are in place,” the source added.

Another club source indicated that the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner would “probably” be sidelined for a fortnight, noting that “nobody is more important than the club”.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt