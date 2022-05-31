Paris transport unions called Tuesday for a new strike to coincide with a French international football match, hailing the “success” of their action at the weekend that contributed to the chaos that marred the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

The strike on Saturday by train workers operating the RER B train line — a key artery that connects the north and south of Paris — severely complicated fan access to the Stade de France stadium.

The chaos at the match, which saw thousands of Liverpool supporters with tickets struggle to enter and police respond with tear gas, raised questions over the capacity of Paris to host the Olympic Games in 2024.

