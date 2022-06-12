Maltese parish priests recently attended the annual live-in at the Seminary in Rabat. This year’s theme was ‘Knisja li tilqa’, Knisja inklussiva’ (A welcoming Church, an inclusive Church). Among others, they discussed how they could encourage a more inclusive community through their homilies, their attitude and their decisions.

Knisja li tilqa’ is the second theme of the Archdiocese’s ecclesiastical document Knisja Waħda, Vjaġġ Wieħed (One Church, One Journey).

Various speakers and experts addressed the three-day event. Archbishop Charles Scicluna and Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Galea-Curmi also addressed the live-in.

The parish priests also had the chance to speak about administrative and managerial challenges and took part in team-building events.

They also spoke about adolescents and youths with the Malta Catholic Youth Network (MCYN), and were given a presentation by DISCERN about research on trends in youths’ roles in the community, politics, music, faith and voluntary work.

The event was organised by the Council of the College of Parish Priests between May 24 and 26.