Parishes in Gozo will link up for the recitation of the rosary on Thursday at 7pm.

Parish priests are urging the faithful to visit their respective parish to pray the rosary with other parishioners through live-stream. Every parish will recite a mystery.

The Cathedral parish in Victoria will be one of the 15 parishes taking part.

The feast of the Blessed Virgin Mary of the Rosary was celebrated at the Cathedral last week.

It has been marked ever since 1578, seven years after the start of the celebration commemorating the victory of the Christian forces over the Ottomans at Lepanto in 1571.