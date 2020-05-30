Students who need a quiet space with internet access to do their exams this month can make use of study spaces made available by 54 parishes across the country, the Curia said on Saturday.



The study spaces range from offices to parish halls or classrooms usually used for catechism classes.



Exams are being held online this year as part of restrictions introduced to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The system poses a challenge for some students, who may not have a quiet space at home where they can work.



Students who would like more information about the study spaces being made available by parishes can either contact their parish priest directly or else email

segretarjat.parrocci@maltadiocese.org.

