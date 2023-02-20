Marsaxlokk parishioners testified on Monday how they used to make regular and voluntary donations to Marsasxlokk parish, as proceedings continued against former parish priest Fr Luke Seguna, who stands accused of allegedly swindling some 150 of his parishioners out of around €500,000 over a ten-year span.

The 10 parishioners each gave similar testimony, but one made the point that a similar donations scheme had also previously existed under another parish priest.

Fr Luke denies all accusations of fraud, misappropriation and money laundering.

Asked about their financial contributions “if any” towards the parish, each of the witnesses made reference to the ‘arbural’ scheme introduced by Fr Luke whereby a €10 monthly donation was collected.

The priest would remind his parishioners about the scheme when making announcements at Mass.

Some of the faithful would hand a €10 cash donation to the priest himself in the church sacristy or else gave the money to the parish secretary at her office and got a receipt in return.

The donations fizzled out when the COVID-19 pandemic struck, forcing churches to close down.

Some of the witnesses explained that they opted for a one-time annual payment of €120, mainly in cash or else by cheque.

But all confirmed that they gave the money willingly for the funds to be utilised according to the needs of the Marsaxlokk parish.

As court proceedings became repetitive, defence lawyer Jose’ Herrera asked why all those witnesses had been summoned by the prosecution.

“If 500 parishioners donated €10 a month, are we to have 500 witnesses here?” Do we have the whole of Marsaxlokk [population] summoned here?” he asked.

“That’s for the prosecution to decide,” rebutted AG lawyer Andrea Zammit.

However, as one by one the line of witnesses came up with similar answers in reply to the prosecution’s line of questioning, the court pointed out that “20 or 300 witnesses saying the same thing” would produce the same outcome.

“What is it that the prosecution wants to prove by producing this line of witnesses?”asked Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras.

“That they [parishioners] gave donations and that the accused had total control,” explained AG lawyer Ramon Bonett Sladden.

The testimonies continued along the same lines, except for one particular witness who recalled that “a long before the time of Fr Luke” parishioners used to donate funds for a new electrical system at the parish church.

“So there were similar schemes before?” Herrera, pouncing on that fresh snippet of information.

“We used to donate Lm1…The money was collected by a woman….That was long before Fr Luke,” explained the witness.

She could not recall the year but when asked what became of those donations, the witness remarked, “For the parish, no!”

The case continues in March.

AG lawyers Ramon Bonett Sladden and Andrea Zammit prosecuted.

Lawyers Matthew Xuereb and Alex Scerri Herrera were also defence counsel.

Lawyers Stefano Filletti and Christina Sutton are representing the Malta Archdiocese.