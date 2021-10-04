Former Manchester United midfielder Park Ji-sung has urged the Premier League club’s supporters to ditch an offensive chant about South Koreans.
Park was a firm favourite of United fans, who created a song in the South Korean’s honour during his seven years at Old Trafford.
The chant, still heard among United fans to this day, includes a disparaging line about Koreans eating dog meat.
