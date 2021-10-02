Malta’s leading local supermarkets have come together following a merger earlier on in this year. These supermarkets will now be trading under one brand name, while underlining their long-standing promise of quality and familiarity.

Known to generations of shoppers as Park Towers, Valyou, Tower, and Trolees, eight supermarkets spread across the island started welcoming customers under the new banner Welbee’s Supermarket as from October 1, 2021.

“It’s been 75 years since we opened the first Maltese supermarket on Tower Road, Sliema. Since then, we’ve been growing and doing our best to keep our customers satisfied, gladly seeing them return every week to their familiar outlets. The same supermarkets will now be welcoming customers to the newly Welbee’s outlets,” said Philip Borg, director.

“Our principle values will not change. Under the new brand Welbee’s and thanks to this synergy we have reduced prices which the customer will benefit through massive price drops. However this will not happen at the expense of our decades long promise of customer service, shopping experience and convenience,” Chris Borg, director, noted.

Welbee’s promises to provide its clientel with the freshest produce, and the same uncompromising selection of quality brands including local products by supporting local products and brands. A commitment to reduce the use of plastic in packaging is also a company priority. All this while giving the same smile and dedication.

Welbee’s is now offering this shopping experience throughout its eight locations at Sliema, Paceville, Sta Venera, Balluta, Naxxar, Spinola, Qawra and Mellieħa.