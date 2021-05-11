The Environment Minister insisted on Tuesday that a playground will only take up a small section of Santa Venera's Romeo Romano Gardens, which is set for an upgrade.

Displaying a map of the project, Aaron Farrugia said the playground area will take up 357.3 square metres out of the 10,513 square metres of the garden area.

Photos of a proposed playground released last week provoked mixed reactions with some people raising concerns about citrus trees being uprooted, while others called for no children’s park to be created at the historic garden.

“Very pleased with the response I received to the project I announced in the Romeo Romano Garden,” Farrugia posted on Tuesday, emphasising that the project will preserve the cultural heritage of the garden.

The multi-million upgrade of Romeo Romano Gardens will see the restoration of historical features and a kitchen garden similar to that found behind San Anton Gardens in Attard.

Parts of the garden which are currently closed to the public will soon be made accessible through the regeneration project.

The first phase of the project, which will cost €1 million will consist of a children’s play area, a communal garden hosting gardening activities for children, and maintenance work on the existing walls and historical features including a sienja (water wheel), rainwater reservoir, and a 19th century canal irrigation system.

'Children want such parks'

When asked about the mixed reactions to the plans, Farrugia said: “When you speak to children, they all want to see a playground like this."

Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia defends Romeo Romano Garden plans

“We will keep the garden’s historical value, but just a small fraction of the garden will be dedicated to a playground for children and a small kitchen garden for parents.”

A spokesperson for the Environment Ministry said the project has been exempted from seeking a planning permit, as the project will be covered by a Development Notification Order.

The DNO application does not include a private consultation, but the project requires the approval by the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage and the Environment and Resources Authority for the uprooting, transplanting and planting of trees.

Farrugia said that the citrus trees in the area will be transplanted and replanted in the garden, and that more trees will also be added.

Replying to questions, the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage said it is engaged in discussions to ensure that the development respects the architectural and historical value of the scheduled garden.

What are the residents saying?

A resident of Santa Venera said the plans for the garden will benefit the locality greatly.

“Before school starts, many children and parents go to this garden, and the plans will only entice more families and children to go,” said Michelle Aquilina.

Santa Venera mayor Stephen Sultana said the council has received mixed feedback.

He said the council were very pleased to see such an investment in one of the "only green lungs" in the locality, but that residents raised concern about parking and traffic.

Some residents were concerned the project would ruin the Baroque style of the garden and would lose its identity but said the ministry has promised to safeguard the garden's features.

Minority leader Darren Carabott said he was concerned that the project would harm the garden’s heritage.

“While I am happy to see such an investment for the garden, I hope we do not forget about the historical identity of this garden and try not to commercialise it,” Carabott said.