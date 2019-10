Two cars caught fire and another three were damaged when a parked BMW went up in flames in Birkirkara early on Wednesday.

The police said the parked car caught fire at 4.10am in Triq il-Girasol, on the corner with Triq F. Sommier. The fire then spread to a nearby Kia.

Another three parked cars, a Peugeot, a Fiat and a Toyota, were damaged by the resulting heat.

Firefighters were called on site and controlled the fire. No one was injured.

An inquiry is being held.