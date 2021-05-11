Fulham manager Scott Parker has been linked with the managerial vacancy at Tottenham but says his priority is to try and help his current club make an immediate return to the Premier League.

Fulham joined West Brom and Sheffield United in being relegated from the Premier League following a 2-0 loss to Burnley on Monday.

It is the first time that relegation from the division has been resolved with three games remaining.

Parker has been linked with Spurs — who he played for from 2011-13 — due to the crowd-pleasing style Fulham have played since he took over, initially in a caretaker capacity, in 2019.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta