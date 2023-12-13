A car park that had been full of rental cars has now been mostly emptied after the issue was highlighted in Times of Malta.

The parking area close to the old Luqa airport was filled by some 70 rental cars despite a law saying they should be garaged or parked off-street when not in use.

The rental cars spilt out of the car park onto other parking spots nearby.

Times of Malta was alerted to the issue on Wednesday by a reader and published an article on Saturday.

Upon revisiting the site on Tuesday, the car park had been emptied.

According to Article 52 of the Light Transport Services and Vehicle Hire Services Regulations, operators must ensure that all vehicles are, “at all times, garaged or parked off-street while not hired out”. There are 15,403 rental vehicles in Malta that have QZ numbers.

The figures were provided as a result of a parliamentary question submitted to Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia by PN MP Ivan Bartolo last March.