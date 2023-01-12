The Planning Commission has postponed a decision on an application to change the former post office in Sliema into a synagogue, restaurant and classrooms for religious instruction, over concerns about the lack of provision of parking spaces.

The Chabad Malta Foundation is proposing to use the building, which was closed down as a post office a few years ago, as a Jewish cultural centre.

It argues, however, that orthodox Jews do not need parking spaces on site since they are not allowed to drive or use any mechanical means to reach their place of worship on Saturdays and Friday evenings.

The set-back floor is unwarranted. The addition of floors ruins the historic building - Astrid Vella, FAA

Under the application, the historic post office at the top of Manuel Dimech Street, just opposite the police station, would be partly demolished, with the façade being retained. Three floors would be added to the present height, one of which would be set back.

Architect Chris Cachia explained that the Jewish community needed a central location for religious meetings and had been looking for a place for several years. Their religion required certain dimensions and areas, he added.

Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar coordinator Astrid Vella noted that none of the buildings in the street had five floors, especially since the area formed part of Sliema’s urban conservation area.

Building to be higher than others

She said that, with an additional three storeys, the building would be higher than others in the street, including neighbouring properties.

She also pointed out that the street elevation drawing submitted with the proposal included buildings on another street behind the proposed development.

“This is not a five-floor area. The set-back floor is unwarranted. The addition of floors ruins the historic building and I strongly feel they should be eliminated because of the creation of a blank party wall,” she said.

She questioned what the building would be used for during the rest of the week, including the restaurant which required the provision of parking.

Commission chairman Martin Camilleri agreed on blank party walls, insisting that part of the receded floor needed to be reduced in height.

Why was need for parking spaces waived?

Camilleri also expressed concern over the lack of parking availability, saying the authority needed to check why the need for parking spaces was waived and whether similar applications for buildings for religious purposes had been given the same treatment.

“We have to be sure that we don’t have to charge a fee for the lack of provision of parking spaces,” he said.

RELATED STORIES Plans to demolish garden of historic Sliema house sent back to drawing board

Camilleri also said the applicant needed to sign a notarial deed to ensure that the premises would be used entirely by the orthodox Jewish community, with the exception of the restaurant, and that the premises would not be transferred or sold to third parties unless a fresh application was submitted.

The discussion has been deferred to February 8.

In its submissions to the Planning Authority, the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage noted that the concerns regarding the proposed interventions to the interior of the property and to the building façade have been addressed.

The superintendence said it did not object to the proposal so long as the submitted restoration method statement was followed to the letter, given the historic value of the building.