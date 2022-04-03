Two main Parkinson’s disease organisations in Malta have joined forces under the name of Together for Parkinson’s for the launch of a fundraising campaign called Sport for Parkinson’s.

During a press conference, leaders of voluntary organisations Step Up for Parkinson’s and Malta Parkinson’s discussed a number of events that will take place in collaboration with local sporting associations in order to raise funds and awareness about the disease.

The events consist of a 24-hour badminton marathon by Evolve Badminton Academy, as well as darts, table tennis, snooker, and veterans football tournaments throughout the month of April.

