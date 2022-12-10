Parks Malta will be planting 3,600 trees in open spaces, to celebrate volunteers, NGOs and private organisations having collected 1,800 tonnes of rubbish from 30 different valleys during clean-ups.

The state agency had pledged to plant two trees for every tonne of rubbish collected during clean-ups of valleys and natural areas.

More than 40 voluntary organisations, local councils, companies, and educational institutions took part in some 55 cleaning activities across the nation during the clean-up campaign. Several governmental entities joined them in this effort.

Miriam Dalli speaking about the initiative. Video: Environment Ministry

“I am thankful to everyone who participated in these clean-ups in valleys and other areas during the last few months; however, I also encourage the public to keep our country clean. Such clean-up campaigns are aimed at demonstrating the importance of reducing, recycling, reusing, and responsibly disposing of waste”, Environment Minister Miriam Dalli said.