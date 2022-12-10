Parks Malta will be planting 3,600 trees in open spaces, to celebrate volunteers, NGOs and private organisations having collected 1,800 tonnes of rubbish from 30 different valleys during clean-ups.
The state agency had pledged to plant two trees for every tonne of rubbish collected during clean-ups of valleys and natural areas.
More than 40 voluntary organisations, local councils, companies, and educational institutions took part in some 55 cleaning activities across the nation during the clean-up campaign. Several governmental entities joined them in this effort.
“I am thankful to everyone who participated in these clean-ups in valleys and other areas during the last few months; however, I also encourage the public to keep our country clean. Such clean-up campaigns are aimed at demonstrating the importance of reducing, recycling, reusing, and responsibly disposing of waste”, Environment Minister Miriam Dalli said.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us