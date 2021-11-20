More than 1,500 trees will be planted in different valleys after a months-long clean-up initiative led by Parks Malta together with various NGOs, local councils and other entities.

Parks Malta said it had committed itself to planting two trees for every tonne of waste collected. Since more than 750 tonnes of waste were collected, more than 1,500 indigenous trees will be planted across different valleys.

Bringing the campaign to a close at Wied il-Għasel, Sustainable Development Minister Miriam Dalli thanked all the participating partners for the time dedicated.

More than 20 organizations took part in this campaign, including Din l-Art Ħelwa, the Girl Guides of Birżebbuġa and Raniero’s Adventures, supported by Parks Malta’s employees. Government entities including the Energy and Water Agency and Enemed also joined the campaign

“It is something to be commended when different organisations come together and contribute their time towards the common good. At the same time, this campaign should serve as a reminder that protecting the environment also means not dumping waste," Dalli said.

"Parks Malta collected 750 tonnes of waste in a few months from a number of valleys. As Parks Malta commit to planting more trees and taking care of them, visitors should commit to act responsibly,” Miriam Dalli said.