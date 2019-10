Parliament will not be meeting on Wednesday as a sign of respect for slain journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, assassinated on October 16, 2017.

No plenary or committee sittings will be held.

A proposal for Parliament not to meet made earlier on Tuesday by the Opposition was agreed to by both sides of the House.

Speaking in Parliament, Opposition leader Adrian Delia and whip Robert Cutajar insisted Parliament should not consider the day “business as usual”.