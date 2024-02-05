Parliament will on Tuesday start discussing a bill setting up Malta's first authority monitoring climate action on the island.

Through the proposed Act, the State would acknowledge that change in Earth’s climate and its adverse effects are a common concern of humankind.

The government also binds itself to ensure that all necessary action is taken to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

Energy Minister Miriam Dalli on Monday told the media the authority would evaluate policies linked to climate change to ensure that the island's mitigation action was impactful.

"For the first time, Malta will have an authority focused on the action that we need to take collectively as a country. This is a government that is determined to promote sustainable living and we therefore need decisive and coordinated climate action," Dalli said.

The minister acknowledged that climate change was piling pressure on the tourism, farming and fishing sectors and the manufacturing industry while also impacting health.

She said such challenges also gave rise to opportunities such as the creation of green economy jobs and the development of new technologies.

The new authority would replace the Malta Resources Authority, while responsibilities linked to resources that are currently within MRA's remit would be passed on to the Environmental Resources Authority.

The Climate Action Authority will be made up of a chairperson and between four and six members.

The members will be appointed by the minister for no longer than six years.

At least two of the members will have knowledge or experience in matters concerning climate change and climate-related matters.

The Authority would, among others:

set national or sector-specific targets in consultation with respective ministries

ensure it is consulted on with regards to all policy and legislation having a direct impact on climate change

establish policies, design and develop climate action incentives and measures

lead and coordinate projects relating to climate action across ministries

prepare a national long-term strategy

prepare and update the National Energy and Climate Plan

provide for the collection, processing, comparison and interpretation of data related to climate action in cognizance of data related to the local economy and international and European Union obligations

The Bill is also proposing a Climate Action Fund and would separately see the setting up of a National Climate Action Council by the Prime Minister.

This will consist of between six and eight people "who may be independent of the government and who shall be experts in any climate-related fields including scientific, public policy, finance, economic and social fields".