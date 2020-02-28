The government welcomed the agreement reached within a committee for a more democratic representation in Parliament which had included representatives of the Nationalist Party and a constitutional expert.

The government last year proposed a reform that could see parliament grow by as much as 12 seats in a bid to increase female participation in politics.

It said on Friday it will act fast to seek Cabinet’s approval on the final Bill agreed upon for the Parliamentary process to then be embarked upon

This would mean that a government promise that such mechanism would be in place by the next election would have been kept.

On Thursday, the Nationalist Party called for a corrective measure to increase the number of female MPs for both sexes to reach at least 40% of the seats in the House.