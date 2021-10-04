Parliament reconvenes after the summer recess today with a big agenda, and the possibility that it could be dissolved soon for a general election.

The national budget will dominate proceedings over the coming weeks. It will be presented on October 11 and is expected to be voted through in the last third of the month with up to three sittings a day.

A procedural motion to regulate the budget debate will be debated first thing this afternoon. As is the norm, the first sittings of the House are expected to see a rush of parliamentary questions and possibly a statement by the prime minister on his presence at EU summits.

The opposition may also pick up the controversy over Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis’s WhatsApp exchanges with Yorgen Fenech. It had demanded a recall of parliament over the issue early in the summer but was rebuffed.

Topping the ordinary agenda is a bill to amend the Companies Act on the qualifications required for a person to be a director of a company, as well as the registration of electronic addresses and the obligation of every company to have a register of officers’ and shareholders’ residential addresses.

Next is a bill to amend the Trading Licences Act. It will enable the minister responsible for trade to issue regulations concerning open markets and the transfer of market hawker stall spaces.

The third item is a bill to amend the Criminal Code by extending the definition of the crimes of incitement to violence or hatred against persons and groups, and of condoning, denying or trivialising crimes. The definition will now also cover persons with a disability and older persons, individually and as a group.

The following are the other pending bills awaiting parliamentary debate and approval:

Electronic Monitoring Bill : The only new law, all the others being amendments or consolidation of existing laws, the bill will enable electronic monitoring for sentenced persons as directed by the courts, the prisons or the Parole Board.

Immigration Amendment Bill: The bill will facilitate the return of persons who are refused entry into Malta, particularly in situations where it is not possible to return them on the same flight on which they would have arrived. The bill provides that such persons may be detained and returned on the next available flight. The Agency for the Welfare of Asylum Seekers may appoint an interim legal guardian for any prohibited migrant who is deemed to be under 18 years of age and who is considered to be in need of care, particularly if he is unaccompanied by family members.

Parliamentary Service (amendment) Bill: This will enable the deployment of public officers for duty with the Parliamentary Service at the request of the Speaker. Such people will be under the administrative direction and control of the Speaker, but shall otherwise remain, and retain all rights and duties as public officers.

Commissioners for Justice (Amendment) Bill: To provide the Armed Forces of Malta with access to the register of all convictions or voluntary payments of penalties.

Petroleum (Production) (Amendment) Bill: To make provision for the issue of licences with respect to prospection, exploration and production of petroleum with European Union obligations.

Interpretation (Amendment) Bill: A controversial bill which will increase the powers of public regulatory authorities to impose fines and penalties. The opposition and lawyers argue that the bill is unconstitutional as such penalties may only be imposed by an independent and impartial court.

Hunting and Capturing of Wild Birds and Wild Rabbit Bill: The bill consolidates all legislation relating to the hunting and taking of wild birds and wild rabbit and the power of the responsible minister to issue regulations.

Condominium (Amendment) Bill: A five-paragraph bill for rules relating to condominia to be published officially on the website of Land Registration Agency as well as the Government Gazette.

Conduct Certificates Ordinance (Amendment) Bill: A bill to enable the Community Malta Agency to have access to the record of criminal convictions.Environment Protection (Amendment) Bill – The bill will enable the authority to issue emergency orders when it sees an imminent danger to the environment. An appeal from an emergency order shall not stay the operation of the emergency order. All expenses reasonably incurred by the authority in the exercise of its powers shall be recoverable as a civil debt by the authority from the person against whom the order has been issued.

Environment Protection (Amendment No. 3) Bill: To provide opportunities to the public to participate in the proceedings of the authority, including access to a review procedure before the tribunal.

Various Financial Services Laws (Amendment) Bills: Two bills are pending.

The first adopts an EU directive on exempted entities, financial holding companies, mixed financial holding companies, remuneration, supervisory measures and powers and capital conservation measures. The second adopts a directive on the prudential supervision of investment firms.

Code of Organisation and Civil Procedure (Amendment) Bill: The purpose of the bill is to ensure that no garnishee order shall be attached to any benefit, pension, allowance or assistance issued under the Social Security Act or other allowance of any person issued by the government.