Parliament on Tuesday paid tribute to Nationalist MP Robert Arrigo and suspended its regular sitting as a mark of respect.

Arrigo, an MP since 2003 elected from two districts in successive elections, died on Monday-Tuesday night.

Speaker Anġlu Farrugia led a minute's silence after joining tributes by the prime minister and the leader of the opposition.

Prime Minister Robert Abela said Arrigo had been his friend and a true gentleman.

"During the most critical moments of the pandemic, he was one of the people who gave us sound advice and it was never partisan. In recent months, he would tell me about social cases, The people involved were not even PN voters, so his interest was not politically motivated. He would even follow up on cases himself," Abela said.

Malta, he added, had lost "a gentleman with a social soul" who, despite being politically successful, remained humble and sensitive to others' pain.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech said Arrigo was a person who spoke his mind but was always loyal not only to the party but also to the electorate.

"Despite knowing he had a terminal illness, he was determined to keep working hard and looking at ways to help others.

"He helped a lot of people, even financially. Last week, less than a week ago actually, we spent 45 minutes chatting about the party, the district, the tourism industry...and he was keen on continuing to work hard," Grech said.

Grech also offered his condolences to MP David Agius whose father also passed away on Tuesday.

The Speaker said he has known Arrigo for decades and recalled how, despite hailing from different parties, the MP would always check in on him. This was also true some 10 years ago, he said, when he (Farrugia) had stepped down as Labour Party deputy leader.

"He called to tell me to be strong," he said.

Fighting back tears, Farrugia said that despite being ill all summer, Arrigo still found the time to call him up to check on his family.

The MPs then observed a minute of silence before the sitting was adjourned.