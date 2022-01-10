The House of Representatives on Monday expressed its condolences following the death of cardiologist Albert Fenech, who was a Nationalist MP between 2013 and 2016, and child cancer specialist Victor Calvagna, who died last week.

Health Minister Chris Fearne underlined the sterling work done by Fenech, notably in the way he introduced the interventional cardiology unit. Fenech was not only highly skilled in cardiology, but was also able to teach many young students so that Malta’s cardiology unit in Malta was now among the world’s finest. Fenech had touched the life of thousands of people as a cardiologist.

His few speeches in parliament were notable because they were brief, and yet had more substance than longer speeches by many other MPs. Fenech would be dearly missed, not just by his family, but his patients.

Fearne also paid tribute to Victor Calvagna, who died last week. He said such practitioners who had left their mark on society would be remembered in health institutions. For example, the health centre at Zabbar would recall Anglu Psaila, the orthopaedics unit would recall Charles Grixti, paediatrics would recall Victor Calvagna and the Cardiology Unit would be a memorial to Albert Fenech.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech also praised Fenech as a gentle, honest person. He also paid tribute to Victor Calvagna, praising him for his exceptional commitment to his young patients and Puttinu Cares.

Grech said the loss of these two dedicated medical professors was a blow to society. Fenech, with Prof Alex Manche were pioneers of modern cardiac care, having come to Malta to serve the people, leaving behind much better-paying positions in the UK.

As an MP, Fenech was inspired by his medical vocation and he had stepped down because he thought he could be of better service by setting up a cardiac service in Gozo under the Vitals healthcare arrangement, which could not come about because of the affairs the contract was embroiled in.

While in parliament Fenech with the Malta Heart Foundation, had donated an automated external defibrillator to the House of Representatives and arranged for training to parliamentary staff.

"Albert had a genuine, strong social conscience, something he took after his father," Grech said.

Speaker Anglu Farrugia praised Albert Fenech for being a jovial character who was focused in his speeches in a way which other MPs should copy. He also paid tribute to Victor Calvagna, another dedicated doctor who had given a lot to society.