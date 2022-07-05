A dog owner is calling for more dog-friendly beaches in Malta and Gozo and has petitioned parliament calling for a review of the beaches where dogs are allowed to swim.

There are only 10 beaches on the islands - eight in Malta and two in Gozo- where dogs are allowed. They can also swim anywhere that is not a designated bathing area unless a specific local council by-law prohibits it.

The petition, presented by Alan Grixti, has over 560 signatures.

Grixti said beaches should be safe for both owners and dogs, highlighting that means the dog would not injure their paw pads on the beach and can easily access the area.

Apart from proposing more pet-friendly beaches, he is also calling for dogs to be allowed to use all other beaches before 9am.

“Dogs cannot bear the heat of 10am onwards, and usually beaches are not as crowded before 9am. Thus, I propose that dogs are allowed to swim up till 9am,” he said.

Last summer, Animal Welfare Commissioner Alison Bezzina also highlighted the "severe lack" of dog-friendly beaches and called for more pet-friendly beaches so dogs can enjoy swimming "with the rest of the family".

RELATED STORIES An experience at the unfriendly dog-friendly beach

She published a study on the then nine dog-friendly beaches, listing each one and highlighting the accessibility and size of the bay.

Owners who take their dogs to beaches where pets are not allowed can be fined between €232 and €4,658 and are also liable for a six-month prison term. On second conviction, the fine goes up to a minimum of €465 and a maximum of €11,646 and/or not less than two years imprisonment.