The House of Representatives reconvened after its summer recess on Monday, with MPs started to debate amendments to the laws regulating the Civil Protection Department and the Explosives Ordinance.

The bill was moved by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri who focused most of his address on underlining the important work done by the members of the Civil Protection Department.

Their responsibilities, he said, went beyond ordinary employment, as they risked their lives to save others.

He explained that the purpose of the first part of the bill is to include the Assistance and Rescue Force within the Civil Protection Department as a disciplined force for the purposes of the Constitution. This put the force on a par with other disciplined forces.

The second part of the bill, amending the Explosives Ordinance, provides for more proportionate punishments for the unauthorised discharge of small fireworks where no harm is caused.

On the Civil Protection Department, the minister said that over the past two years, apart from better working conditions for the crews, the government had made a substantial investment in rescue services, including the purchase of 37 new vehicles, some equipped for rescues in tall buildings, others for narrow roads, and others for industrial zones.

New rescue launch

A new €2m maritime rescue launch would also be delivered to the department shortly.

Over the past two years, €350,000 had also been spent on the training of rescue crews and another €150,000 would be spent for this purpose in the coming months.

The minister said the reform process would continue in line with electoral promises which would see working conditions improve further.

Joe Giglio, the shadow minister for home affairs, referred to the amendments to the Explosives Ordinance. To date, he explained, the law made no distinction between serious cases, and minor cases where fireworks were let off unlawfully but caused no damage or injury.

Even for the latter, people had faced unduly serious consequences, including a fine of between €15,000 and €50,000 and even imprisonment. The courts had pointed out that this was disproportionate.

Now, in terms of the law, the punishment for minor cases would be a fine of between €120 and €350.

Giglio pointed out that the law made no provision for the courts to impose probation, something which should be considered during the committee debate.

He expressed broad agreement with the amendments involving the Civil Protection Department, which, he acknowledged, in the past was seen as something of a ‘second hand’ department. He insisted that what would be even more important, however, was that the department was not mired in the same situations which the police and the army found themselves in.

The Nationalist MP observed that the Director of Civil Protection would become a Director-General with responsibility to appoint other directors. Did this mean the department would be restructured? What would be the remits of the new directors?