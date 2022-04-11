The opening of parliament is set to take place on May 7, almost six weeks after the March general election, sources told Times of Malta.

The ceremonial first sitting will serve to elect the Speaker of the House among other things.

In line with tradition, the head of state reads from the speaker’s chair an address written by the prime minister setting out the government's programme.

According to initial reports, Prime Minister Robert Abela had earmarked the former minister for the elderly, Michael Farrugia, as the next Speaker. However, Farrugia told Times of Malta on Sunday he had not been offered that role.

Asked if he would consider taking on such a position, Farrugia replied that he has the energy and experience to carry on serving the country, as he has done successfully throughout the past 30 years, as a member of parliament, serving the people in several roles.

Lawyer Andy Ellul, who is the parliamentary secretary for social dialogue within the Office of the Prime Minister, is expected to be the whip of the Labour parliamentary group.

The former police officer had been handpicked last January to be co-opted to parliament, replacing Silvio Grixti who had resigned. He was directly elected last month.

Ellul did not answer questions on his appointment as whip.

The House of Representatives wrapped up its 13th legislature with a last sitting on February 21, the day after Abela called the March election during a Labour Party activity on the Granaries.

Apart from electing both the Speaker of the House and the deputy speaker, the first, and mostly administrative, first parliamentary sitting will also include the swearing in of all the members elected to the House.

In his address, President George Vella is expected to chart the way forward for this 14th legislature.

The last such address, read out by former president Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, had highlighted making Air Malta a viable airline as a key goal of the new Labour government.

Other key areas listed as being top priorities for Labour’s second term were the development of new economic sectors, namely fintech and life sciences, the creation of an environment court, electoral quotas for women, which are due to be used following the March election, an increase in social housing projects and better connectivity between Malta and Gozo.

This will be the second full legislature in the new parliament building at the entrance of Valletta after the move from the Grandmaster’s Palace in 2015.