An Opposition motion calling on the government to rescind the controversial hospitals concession agreement including the €100 million penalty clause added last August, will be debated in parliament on Thursday next week.

The Nationalist Party announced the motion last Monday, but it was only on Wednesday afternoon that it was formally tabled.

Opposition whip Robert Cutajar informed the House that in agreement with the government, the debate would be held on April 30.

The motion calls for the termination of the 30-year agreement under which, in 2016, the government transferred St Luke’s, Karin Grech and Gozo hospitals – to Vitals Global Healthcare. Vitals subsequently transferred the concession to US group Steward Health Care in 2018.

The opposition has been insisting that the government revoke the deal since contract conditions on the modernisation of facilities and the provision of more beds have not materialised despite taxpayers having forked out around €250 million.

The motion also demands the revocation of an August 2019 'Restatement Agreement' which, the PN said, bound taxpayers to pay €100 million if the concession agreement was revoked, for whatever reason.

The Restatement Agreement was signed behind the people’s back by former minister Konrad Mizzi who wanted to accommodate Steward while going against the national interest, the motion reads.

While denouncing Mizzi and the deal itself, the Opposition insisted that the government must 'cancel and annul' both agreements.