The Democratic Party has called for action to restore parliament's dignity, noting that some parliamentary committees have been inactive for months.

"Parliamentary standing committees provide a democratic opportunity for detailed investigation and discussion before the findings and outcomes of a particular subject are addressed to the plenary. Their smooth running and effectiveness contribute to good governance. This is certainly not the case for all standing committees in Malta. Most are run with ulterior political agendas," the party said.

It said the Petitions Committees has not met once since October and none of the people’s petitions presented in this legislature to Parliament have been processed, as no standard procedure has been established.

The Health Committee has not held a single meeting since December 5. PD had asked this committee to discuss the effects of 5G on the health and wellbeing of society.

The Environmental Committee had failed to discuss PD’s proposal to deliberate on PA’s Rural Policy. Moreover, it had left the Public Domain Act 'gathering dust in limbo'.

The Public Accounts Committee met 47 times in this legislature since PD asked it two years ago to recommend that the Auditor General investigate whether there were breaches in the Smart City’s contract. That item is still pending.

"The government is not only dictating the Parliamentary agenda, but has also hijacked its procedure. Parliament’s integrity and reputation need to be restored, the party said.