A request to discuss COVID-19 vaccine rollout shortcomings has been shot down by parliament's health committee, a PN MP has said.

Opposition health spokesman Stephen Spiteri told Times of Malta his request for a debate on the vaccine roll-out had been rejected by the head of the committee.

Spiteri, said he had been told by the committee chair, Labour MP Silvio Grixti, that the discussion would not be held because the matter had already been touched upon earlier.

“This is quite disappointing. We did have a small discussion on the subject before the distribution of the vaccine began, but that was simply on protocol. As everyone knows, the problems only crop up once the actual distribution begins. The whole point of this request was to identify any problems and to find ways to address them,” he said.

Spiteri said he had also requested the committee meeting to be able to discuss the roll-out of a new vaccine being produced by Johnson & Johnson. The one-shot vaccine is expected to be approved by EU regulators this month.

Spiteri said this vaccine could potentially be handed out by general practitioners in the community. A discussion in the committee, he said, was necessary to ensure this was done smoothly.