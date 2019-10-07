Sweden coach Jan Andersson will have a new face in his Swedish side after handing a first international call-up to Parma defender Riccardo Gagliolo.

The Nordic side travel to Malta for their upcoming Euro 2020 qualifier before hosting Spain as they are looking to qualify for next summer's European championships.

Born in Imperia, Italy, Gagliolo is eligible to represent Sweden since his mother hails from the Scandinavian therefore this allows him to have a dual citizenship.

"We have been monitoring Gagliolo for a long time and we feel that he has been crucial to the Parma cause so far," Andersson explained.

"We look forward to welcome him to our environment and to see what he can bring to our team."

Gagliolo is a versatile defender who has honed his craft in the latter stages of Italian football, starting with Andora in the Eccellenza (fifth-tier) back in 2008.

The 29-year-old has featured seven times between Serie A and Coppa Italia with Parma this season, so far.

Sweden squad:

Goalkeepers: Karl-Johan Johnsson (Copenhagen - Denmark); Kristoffer Nordfeldt (Swansea - England); Robin Olsen (Cagliari - Italy).

Defenders: Pierre Bengtsson (Copenhagen - Denmark); Marcus Danielson (Djugardens); Riccardo Gagliolo (Parma - Italy); Andreas Granqvist (Helsingborg); Filip Helander (Rangers - Scotland); Emil Kraft (Newcastle - England); Mikael Lustig (KAAA Gent - Belgium); Victor Lindelof (Manchester United - England); Marcus Danielson (Djugardens).

Midfielders: Sebastian Andersson (Union Berlin - Germany); Albin Ekdal (Sampdoria - Italy); Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig - Germany); Alexander Fransson (Norrkoping); John Guidetti (Deportivo Alaves - Sweden); Sebastian Larsson (AIK); Kristoffer Olsson (Krasnodar - Sweden); Gustav Svensson (Seattle Sounders - United States); Alexander Fransson (Norrkoping).

Forwards: Marcus Berg (Krasnodar - Russia); Robin Quaison (Mainz - Germany); Ken Sema (Udinese - Italy); Muamer Tankovic (Hammarby).