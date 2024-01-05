Manchester United Women needed a last-gasp goal from Nikita Parris to overcome PSV Eindhoven in an entertaining friendly at the Tony Bezzina Stadium on Friday.

The match turned out to be a great practice for both teams who are currently holding a short training camp in Malta.

PSV were the better side early on and took a deserved lead. But United grew in stature and after levelling matters, they dominated the second half before finally grabbing the winner through Parris.

