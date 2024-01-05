Manchester United Women needed a last-gasp goal from Nikita Parris to overcome PSV Eindhoven in an entertaining friendly at the Tony Bezzina Stadium on Friday.

The match turned out to be a great practice for both teams who are currently holding a short training camp in Malta.

PSV were the better side early on and took a deserved lead. But United grew in stature and after levelling matters, they dominated the second half before finally grabbing the winner through Parris.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...

