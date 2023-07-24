Sliema's busy Bisazza Street was partially evacuated on Monday afternoon after reports of smoke in the area, the police said.

Witnesses said fire engines and police cars rushed to Bisazza Street, outside the Plaza shopping complex, urging people to stay away from the area.

The Plaza complex has been temporarily shut down.

"Firemen initially thought the smoke was coming from the Enemalta substation in the area, but further tests showed it wasn't the case. They're trying to establish the cause of the smoke," one witness said.

No power cuts have yet been reported as the popular Plaza shopping complex has been temporarily shut.

Firemen urged the public to stay away from the site. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

It happens just hours after an Enemalta substation in Rabat caught fire, also forcing some residents to be evacuated from their homes.

The incident occurred at around 10.15 pm on Triq Pierre Muscat, when a cable within the substation erupted into flames.

The incidents happen as Malta grapples with a sixth day of power cuts in one of the longest heat waves on record.