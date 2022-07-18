A driver suffered slight back pain when part of an Għajnsielem road he was driving along caved in.

Pictures published by the locality's council show a large gaping hole in Triq Wied Rghajjes leading to a stormwater culvert. The road had been built on a valley.

Mayor Kevin Cauchi told Times of Malta the road experienced heavy traffic in recent days after the closure of the Qala road junction between Nadur, Qala and Ghajnsielem a couple of weeks ago.

“Traffic was diverted to the historic centre of Ghajnsielem.

The stormwater culvert underneath the road in Għajnsielem, Gozo. Photo: Kevin Cauchi

"This means the road is experiencing more traffic, heavier vehicles and machinery."

Cauchi said the accident took place on Monday at around 1pm after a concrete mixer drove on the road and part of the road collapsed. A car being driven behind the mixer got stuck in the hole.

He said the driver was not injured, but slightly shocked. He suffered slight back pain due to the sudden fall.

Cauchi said the road will be closed for emergency work.

Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri was also on-site.

The road was immediately closed off and emergency works will begin in the coming days. Photo: Kevin Cauchi