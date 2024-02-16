Part of Naxxar’s Burmarrad Road, close to It-Telgħa t’Alla u Ommu, will be closed to traffic from Monday as Enemalta lays down underground cables.

Through a Facebook post, the corporation said part of the busy road will be closed for a few weeks during the works.

It urged motorists to use alternative routes through nearby roads as indicated in the map above. Access to the road's commercial and agricultural areas will remain open.

It is yet another potential headache for motorists after the road was only reopened to traffic in June after the completion of the first phase of a water system upgrade.

The second phase of those works had also extended the Water Services Corporation's upgrade works towards it-Telgħa t'Alla u Ommu, culminating with the connection of a newly widened potable main to its Naxxar reservoir.