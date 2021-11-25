A part of the Nadur football pitch collapsed on Thursday during a storm that battered Malta and Gozo.

In a statement, the Nadur Youngsters FC said the Peter Paul Camilleri Ground, as the pitch is formally known, "is closed for the time being due to the collapse of its external wall".

"All necessary precautions have been taken and to avoid any accidents we decided to close all access to our training ground until all necessary works are done and it is safe to resume training.

"We are doing the utmost possible to find football grounds in our vicinity to accommodate all nursery and senior training sessions," the club said.

Commenting on the collapse, Nadur mayor Edward Said said nobody was injured in the collapse. He said the council is working with the Gozo Ministry and the club to decide on a way forward.

Meanwhile, sources told Times of Malta the wall that collapsed overlooked a road where road works are under way. The sources said the roadworks had been ongoing for years.

On Thursday, several people had to be rescued from their vehicles after heavy rain caused most of Malta and Gozo's roads to flood. Nobody was injured but several rescue operations had to be carried out.

According to the Met Office, by 1.30pm, the weather had improved to being only "partly cloudy".