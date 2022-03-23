Part of Regional Road has been closed to traffic following a car crash.
The crash happened at around 7am, the police told Times of Malta.
Two cars were involved - a Mazda Demio and a Kia Picanto - with one of the drivers being rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.
Their condition is not yet known.
The police said part of the road - in the direction towards Santa Venera - has been closed to traffic.
Motorists have complained of tailback leading all the way to the Tal-Barrani area in Żejtun.
Just last week, debris from a major crash on the same road took hours to be removed, causing long traffic tailbacks on the key thoroughfare.
