Part of Regional Road has been closed to traffic following a car crash.

The crash happened at around 7am, the police told Times of Malta.

Two cars were involved - a Mazda Demio and a Kia Picanto - with one of the drivers being rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.

Their condition is not yet known.

The police said part of the road - in the direction towards Santa Venera - has been closed to traffic.

Motorists have complained of tailback leading all the way to the Tal-Barrani area in Żejtun.

Just last week, debris from a major crash on the same road took hours to be removed, causing long traffic tailbacks on the key thoroughfare.